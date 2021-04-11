Ghostbusters Beyond: teaser with Paul Rudd

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘features a small clip with Paul rudd.Finn wolfhard, Carrie Coon Y Mckenna grace will star in the movie. ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘will hit theaters in late 2021.

Jason reitman you have almost ready your ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘and, to prove it, Sony today shared this little scene in which Paul rudd, one of the new protagonists, faces a character from the past, the marshmallow man himself, somewhat smaller but organized into a sweet and fluffy herd.

“Sweet. Naughty. Wild. The Mini-Pufts are ready ”, they explain before announcing that ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond‘will hit theaters this fall.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The history of this franchise is complicated. After the premiere of the great ‘The Ghostbusters‘(Ivan Reitman, 1984), and the equally ingenious animated version for television’The real ghostbusters‘, I arrive ‘Ghostbusters 2‘(Ivan Reitman, 1989) and the problems began. It did not excite the fans and it horrified Bill murray, the main person responsible for the third installment taking almost thirty years being the protagonist of hundreds of rumors, speculations and denials.

The death of Harold ramis could be an end to the theories so that Hollywood, hungrier than Slimer, decided to make the required remake.

In 2016 it came in the form of ‘Ghostbusters‘(Paul Feig, 2016), reboot of a comedy directed by the head of’My best friend’s Wedding‘ and with Melissa mccarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate mckinnon Y Leslie jones of protagonists, four of the best American comedians of the moment. The result was curious: a funny film sunk by a great online hate campaign from fans who, in the midst of the eighties longing, did not see favorably a feminine update of their memories.

Everything seemed to calm down after the storm but, in 2019, we learned that Jason reitman, son of Ivan and responsible for titles such as’Thanks for smoking‘,’Juno‘,’Tully‘or’The candidate‘, he had been secretly working on a new installment that will take into account the first two, will feature the three original actors alive (and Sigourney weaver) and, surprise, will star a group of new and young experts in undoing paranormal misdeeds: Finn wolfhard, Carrie Coon, Mckenna grace Y Paul rudd.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sony Pictures

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io