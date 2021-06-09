‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’: New images, new characters and new locations

On June 8, Ghostbusters Day is celebrated around the world, the day that fans honor the 1984 premiere of ‘Ghostbusters’, starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis and Annie Potts. This cast repeated in ‘Ghostbusters 2’ and passed the baton to a female team in ‘Ghostbusters’ in 2016. In 2021 the relay is generational and Sony will premiere in November (after many delays) ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, Directed by Jason Reitman (‘Juno’) and written by Reitman himself with Gil Kenan (based of course on the idea of ​​Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis).

As the wait for the premiere is getting very long and as a gift for Ghostbusters Day, new images of the film have been published in which we see the character of Celeste O’Connor for the first time, a new location that is not exactly in New York and new shots with the classic Ecto-1 in action. They have been shared by the IGN medium in its American version, where the director and several of its protagonists participated in a round of questions with their Twitter followers.

Reitman explained at the meeting that they wanted to explore new places: “This movie had to get out of town and it had to be about a family discovering who they are.” According to the official synopsis, when a single mother and her two children move to a small town, they begin to discover that they are connected to the original ghostbusters and the secret of the legacy that their grandfather left them.

New characters

On Twitter, IGN has also shared a moving image of another of the new characters, Podcast, performed by young Logan Kim. It’s practically his acting debut, although he participated in the home remake of ‘The Princess Bride’ that a lot of celebrities mounted in full confinement to raise funds. He played one of the grandchildren, the character of Fred Savage.

Meet Logan Kim (@Logan_Kimchi), Phoebe ‘s (@MckennaGraceful) classmate in #Ghostbusters Afterlife! ? His character is considered the truest believer in the film and the heart of the movie. pic.twitter.com/sqaTz31hkT ? IGN (@IGN) June 8, 2021

“He meets Logan Kim, Phoebe’s (Mckenna Grace) classmate in ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond.’ His character is the true believer and the heart of the movie “.

‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ opens in theaters in Spain on December 3 and the cast is completed by Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd. Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson, Weaver and Potts will also appear reprising their legendary roles.