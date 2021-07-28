Ghostbusters: Beyond Movie Trailer Released

They release new trailer for the movie Ghostbusters: Beyond | Instagram

Ghostbusters, known in Spanish as The Ghostbusters, is a movie 1984 American comedy genre with some sci-fi touches, produced and directed by Ivan Reitman; starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, Annie Potts, William Atherton, and Ernie Hudson.

The film was a box office success and was recorded as the highest grossing comedy of the decade. We all remember, danced and sing the song “Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr. which was used as the original soundtrack for the film and consequently won the BAFTA award for best original song.

The first of this series of films, to this day, is considered a classic of the cinema, and in the 80’s it was quite a stir, having animated television series, comics, video games and an incredible amount of collectible toys.

It may interest you: Finn Wolfhard could be a ghostbuster, they want him for the Ghostbusters movie

Ghostbuster started and ended in the 80’s and that is why many people were upset when the Ghostbuster (2016) movie was announced as the third movie in the Ghostbusters franchise and that it served as a reboot of the previous films.

The problem with this movie according to many people was the forced inclusion, since they changed the complete main cast to be played only by women, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, Neil Casey, Andy García, Cecily Strong and Chris Hemsworth .

Controversies were not lacking and despite being a decent film, it was not enough to stop the criticism made in its name according to film critic Mark Kermode.

That is why 5 years later a fourth film entitled Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released and of which we have already seen the trailer.

The trailer shows us a single mother (Carrie Coon) and her two children played by Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace, they move to a farm that was inherited by the children’s late grandfather, who appears to have been Egon Spengler (Harold Ramis, who died in 2014) based on the millions of clues this trailer offers.

Of course, strange and ghostly things start to happen in the new town the family is moving to and they have to unearth Egon’s past to save the present along with the help of Paul Rudd.

It may interest you: Infraganti !, Salma Hayek caught sunning her charms

Let’s remember that Ghostbusters: Afterlife is located in the same universe as the first two installments of the franchise, this was confirmed by the director and visually it is totally clear to us with the last seconds of the trailer.

In fact, the film is supposed to be a direct sequel to the last film in the Ivan Reitman-directed franchise, Ghostbusters 2, but it will take place several years in the future.

Annie Potts, who played Janine, the Ghostbusters’ administrative assistant, in the first film, appears here, along with a cameo at the end of the trailer from Dan Aykroyd, whose Ray Stantz character appears to be running an occult and sorcery bookstore.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

There are also YouTube videos of the original commercials for Ghostbusters, Slimer, a Hellhound coming out of a Walmart, an army of Stay-Puft little marshmallow men, and tons of references to the original movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is also directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original film and its 1989 sequel. S

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will supposedly feature appearances from other original cast members, such as Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson, but we haven’t seen them in any trailers yet. Ghostbusters: Afterlife will be released in theaters on November 1.