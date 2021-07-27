‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ launches new trailer full of winks to the original film and with a stellar moment

37 years after that mythical paranormal proposal led by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis, a new sequel arrives ready to recreate the essence of that eighties ‘Ghostbusters’ that many remember fondly. ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, directed by Jason Reitman, son of the director of the original film, has a very young cast led by Finn Wolfhard, an actor known for his role in the hit Netflix series ‘Stranger Things’, or Mckenna Grace; but he also plans to make room for the elders of the house with Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon.

From the hand of this cast, which would include the odd surprise repeating the protagonists of the original, as is the case of Bill Murray, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ moves the saga from New York to the small town of Summerville, Oklahoma. Thus, for the first time this creepy story will not have the impressive skyscrapers of the aforementioned American city in the background, but will settle between the farmlands of the remote place where the brothers Phoebe (Grace) and Trevor (Wolfhard) move with their mother (Coon). The family settles in a house that was owned by their late grandfather, whom none of the three knew well, and who turns out to be none other than Egon Spengler (Ramis). For this reason, as soon as mysterious events of possible paranormal origin begin to occur, the family discovers their connection to the original ghostbusters, now forgotten. All of this, of course, with a lot of nods to the origin of the franchise, as some of those in this new trailer (which comes with a final surprise!):

The Ghostbusters universe

Sony is still immersed in the Ghostbusters universe because after that first installment, The supernatural-loving gang reunited for a sequel in ‘Ghostbusters 2’, and although that film was not as great a success as the original, nor was it as highly regarded by critics, it seemed that the fans had been wanting more. Hence, conversations began for a third film that never came, and whose hopes ended up being definitively dissolved with the death of Ramis in 2014.

After that, the aforementioned study decided that this brand was too valuable to have it in a drawer, and ended up giving the green light to a female reboot that premiered in 2016. Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones made up that Ghostbusters team that caused a division of opinions. The more purist fans of the original ‘Ghostbusters’ did not support it, which caused disappointing box office result and consequent turnaround by Sony. Finally the adventure continues returning to its roots and embracing its most familiar base, will this be the key? We will leave doubts on December 3 in theaters.