‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ launches clip with Paul Rudd running into a mythical and now most adorable specter of the saga

As cute as it is disturbing, this is how the mini version of that specter that terrorized New York at the end of ‘Ghostbusters’ is presented, a film from the 80s that since then has inspired a sequel, a reboot and now a return to its origins at the hands of ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’, a new installment that aims to rescue the essence of that film starring Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis with Sigourney Weaver.

Now the young cast is headed by the well-known for ‘Stranger Things’, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd, in addition to the cameos of some of the actors of the original and, of course, the return of the specters that characterize this beloved supernatural saga. In fact, the new clip released by Sony confirms the return of the marshmallow man, this time in his pocket edition and surrounded by little friends. Rudd bumps into these little ones while doing the typical whim shopping in a supermarket, witnessing a new rise of ghosts who seem to come with more desire than ever to do their thing.

After being delayed several times due to the pandemic, ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ has set a new release date of November 11, 2021Thursday in which we would once again enjoy the eighties roll of that film directed by Ivan Reitman, a fantastic vision that Jason Reitman, son of the aforementioned filmmaker who directed the 1984 film, now seeks to rescue. So we will return to this ghostly world with an adventure which takes place 30 years after the sequel to ’89, when young Trevor (Wolfhard) moves to a small town with his family, and discovers his grandfather’s legacy.

Back to the origins

Jason Reitman, who in addition to directing is in charge of the script with Gil Kenan, has sworn and perjured that ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ is much more than respectful of the original and that its objective is to honor the legacy of that film directed by his father . Now it is Murray who has wanted to make it clear that the tone of this new film is in line with that of the 80s. “Jason had a really wonderful idea that he’s written with another wonderful guy I’ve worked with, Gil Kenan, who directed ‘City of Ember: In Search of the Light.’ The two have written a ‘Ghostbusters’ movie that really conveys that feeling from the first.. Much more than the second or the one starring the girls (‘Ghostbusters’) “.