Ghostbusters: Afterlife | Clip reveals the return of Stay Puft – Tomatazos

One of the most anticipated films since last year is Ghostbusters: Afterlife, a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II – 51% from 1989 that has piqued the interest of the most loyal fans of the eighties franchise. Although the film was scheduled to premiere in the summer of last year, the Covid-19 pandemic forced the release to be delayed to June 2021.

It may interest you: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Now, months after this new film is released, Sony has released a new clip that reveals the return of Stay Puft, the famous marshmallow man of the franchise, who now will not return alone, but there will be many like him. The new less than a minute long video features several tiny Marshmallow Man in a convenience store (via ComingSoon).

Then we leave this new clip in which Mr. Grooberson also appears, a character played by Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%, Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81%), who is the one who has the encounter with the Stay Puft, who apparently are unleashed.

Stay Puft Marshmallow Man first appeared in Ghostbusters – 97% of 1984 and also had a cameo in the Ghostbusters reboot – 73% of 2016. His appearance is that of a kind of giant marshmallow doll; He wears a sailor’s bow and scarf, as well as a sailor’s hat with the words Stay Puft, which translates to ‘Stay Fluffy’, the fictional company the doll belongs to in the film.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife follows single mother Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children, Trevor and Phoebe (Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace), who move to Summerville, Oklahoma after inheriting property from a previously unknown relative.

Unexplained earthquakes shake the city shortly after the family’s arrival and there is an old mine nearby named after Ivo Shandor, who built the Manhattan building that channeled the forces of evil in the original film. Rudd plays a local teacher who befriends Callie and her children and helps them discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

We recommend you: Sony Pictures reveals new look for Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Directed by Jason Reitman (Tully: A Part of Me – 88%, Demolition – 53%), son of Ivan Reitman, who directed The Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II in the 80s and now he is the producer of this new film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has managed to thrill fans of yesteryear and those who got to know the franchise with the 2016 reboot.

In addition to the actors already mentioned, Bill Murray (Sn. Vincent – 78%), Dan Aykroyd (Zombieland: Grace Shot – 84%), Ernie Hudson (Redemption Day – 7%), Sigourney Weaver (A Monster Is Coming To See Me – 87%) and Annie Potts (Toy Story 4 – 96%) will return to reprise their original roles.

Don’t leave without reading: Ghostbusters: Legacy brings a new youth team of Ghostbusters