Ghost Rider and 8 other unannounced series for Disney + in development

Marvel studios would be working on nine television series for Disney + not yet announced, among them would be Ghost Rider

We know that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is planning ahead, but rumors suggest that the studio has up to nine unannounced Disney + television series in various stages of development, including a new adaptation of Ghost Rider. .

With WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, Marvel Studios has made a huge impact on Disney + this year. That is clearly going to continue advancing, in August it will be released, What if…? And before the end of the year, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye will; And the next one will be just as exciting with She-Hulk, Armor Wars, Secret Invasion, and Moon knight.

We previously learned that there are a number of shows in the works that we are not aware of, but Murphy’s Multiverse claims that there are currently nine unannounced series in various stages of development. Noting that Ghost Rider, Secret Warriors and Nova are “potentially” among them.

Peter Cameron, writer and editor of WandaVision, is said to spearhead one of these projects as a co-producer. In addition to writing the “New Halloween Spooktacular” and “In a Very Special Episode …” for Wandavision, he is also known for Carnival Row and the upcoming Netflix movie The Magic Order.

Better Call Saul writer Marion Dayre has also been cast as the lead writer for an upcoming Marvel Studios series coming to Disney +, so Kevin Feige is clearly making a lot of moves.

It’s an exciting time to be a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it’s clear that whatever happens on the small screen now will be just as important as the stories we see in theaters. We most likely won’t get any official announcements anytime soon, but that could change on investor day disney 2021.

