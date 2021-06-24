‘Ghost of Tsushima’ would receive a separate expansion this year

For some players Ghost of tsushima it was the best game of 2020, even above The Last of Us Part II. Without going into this debate, we can say that the latest Sucker Punch game is an outstanding work. In fact, last October they complemented the experience with a multiplayer mode. However, it would not be the only post-launch novelty, since could receive an expansion this year.

Shpeshal_Nick, co-founder of XboxERA and a trusted industry source, said that PlayStation to launch Ghost of Ikishima, a independent expansion from Ghost of Tsushima. Its distribution strategy would be similar to that of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. That is, it would be possible to enjoy it without the need to have played the main title. We could find it both physical and digital in format standalone. On the other hand, insider KatharsisT, from ResetEra, affirms that Ghost of Ikishima will be a single player experience.

Ghosts of Ikishima. An Expandalone type game. Aiming for 2021. Not sure how so many seemed to find out so quick. – Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) June 24, 2021

Another interesting point, although not surprising, is that Ghost of Ikishima would have a intergenerational launch. Accordingly, it would be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The next-generation console may offer some unique technical features, such as increased resolution and frame rate at 60 FPS. Ghost of Tsushima runs better on new hardware thanks to Game Boost, which also slows load times significantly.

In the case of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the PS5 version offers Ray Tracing, a longer draw distance, better textures, more detailed character and object modeling, as well as instant load times. Of course, we cannot omit the issue of price. Miles Morales is more expensive in its next-gen variantSo let’s not be surprised if the same thing happens with the Ghost of Tsushima expansion.

When will it be announced? It’s hard to say but Various rumors suggest that Sony will celebrate a new State of Play before the end of August. It is clear that the company has some announcements up its sleeve after being absent from E3 2021. One title that would surely have a presence at the event is Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, of which we saw a short presentation trailer during the Summer Game Fest. Will Ghost of Tsushima be another protagonist? Let’s be patient and wait.

Also in Ezanime.net