The Last of Us: Part II is out now on PlayStation 4, so the next big console exclusive is Ghost of Tsushima. The launch of the Sucker Punch game is just around the corner, so there are several details to be aware of.

The studio confirmed that Ghost of Tsushima will debut with a day 1 patch. So it will be important to install it before you start playing as the update will ensure you have the best possible gaming experience.

Ghost of Tsushima update content and weight revealed

According to the details, the Ghost of Tsushima Day 1 update will include several improvements. Although full notes are not available, we know that the update will arrive with localization fixes.

On the other hand, there will also be various bug fixes. Fortunately, the download will not be very large, since you will only need 7.7 GB of free space on your PlayStation 4. Regarding its total weight, the title will require a minimum of 50 GB.

Sucker Punch confirmed yesterday that the game has reached its Gold stage, so its development is now complete. For this reason, no further delay is expected and now everything related to its production and distribution is being worked on.

The game was originally slated to debut this week on June 26. However, in the face of the pandemic and the delay of The Last of Us: Part II, it was also decided to modify the release date of Ghost of Tsushima.

Ghost of Tsushima will be available on July 17 exclusively for PlayStation 4. On this page you will find more information about the title.

Source