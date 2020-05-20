By Rodolfo León

As expected of an open world game, Ghost of Tsushima It will allow you to deviate from the main story in order to carry out side missions and explore the island at your own pace. But, exactly how much optional content will be in this next exclusive Playstation 4?

In an interview with the Brazilian portal Voxel, Nate FoxCreative Director gave a small preview of what to expect. When asked how long it would be Ghost of Tsushima, Fox answered the following:

“It is a difficult question to answer, because the world is huge with a lot of side stories. We did several tests with people who played around six and a half hours a day, and the results were very different. Many didn’t even finish the main story because they were busy exploring other aspects of the game. I think Ghost of Tsushima could entertain you for about 30, 40 or 50 hours. Absolutely.”

In other words, you can anticipate a rather dense experience, especially if you occasionally take a break from history. Fox He recommends that all players stay away from the main roads, and give themselves the opportunity to get lost on this island since there is much to discover.

On related topics, it was revealed that you will be able to switch between different fighting styles within the game, whether you play stealthily or aggressively. Similarly, Sucker Punch He confirmed that this will be his biggest and most ambitious game to date.

Ghost of Tsushima will go on sale next July 17 for Playstation 4.

