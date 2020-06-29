Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

After the successful launch of The Last of Us: Part II, PlayStation 4 users are waiting for the next exclusive Sony production for the console. We are talking about Ghost of Tsushima, the new Sucker Punch game. Like the past installments of Sony interactive Entertainment (SIE), the title of samurai will have a dub to Latin Spanish, which was confirmed a few months ago. Today a new trailer was released that shows how the final work will be.

The video is the same one that we informed you about earlier today, but, as we mentioned before, it has a voice dubbing in Latin Spanish. As is often the case with Latin Spanish dubbing of SIE games, the dubbing work will feature plenty of Argentine talent. The trailer Se Avecina una Tormenta is narrated by the actor born in Avellaneda Javier Gómez, who will lend his voice to give life to Ippei, the protagonist’s mentor.

If you listen carefully, you will see that in the dubbing they chose to fade the Japanese accent that can be heard in the trailer in English, but it is uncertain if this will be the case throughout the game.

In case you missed it: Ghost of Tsushima is playable on PlayStation 5.

Until now it is known, thanks to information from Fandom, that the Argentines Martín Gopar and Gustavo Dardés will also participate in Ghost of Tsushima and will lend their voices to Jin Sakai and General Khotun Khan, respectively.

We do not tell you more and better we leave you with the trailer to check the dubbing work.

What did you think of this test of dubbing in Latin Spanish? Will you be playing Ghost of Tsushima in English, Spanish or Japanese? Tell us in the comments.

After an unfortunate delay, Ghost of Tsushima is ready to debut, and you won’t have to wait long to play it. If you want to play as soon as it is available, you should know that it will have a day 1 patch, so it will be necessary to download it to have an optimal experience.

Ghost of Tsushima will debut on July 17 exclusively for PlayStation 4, but it will also be playable on PlayStation 5. You can find more about it if you check its tab or if you see the following video, in which we tell you about more about the context of the samurai universe on which the game is based.

