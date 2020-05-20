By Rodolfo León

05/19/2020 12:28 pm

We knew that the open world of Ghost of Tsushima It was going to be quite extensive, but exactly how much? Sucker Punch, study behind this anticipated title, did not say exactly how big it would be, however, they did confirm that this will be their most ambitious game to date.

After its complete presentation in the past State of play, the Creative Director and Art Director for Ghost of Tsushima, Jason Connell, spoke about the scale of this game:

“It is much bigger than Infamous: Second Son. It is definitely the biggest game we’ve created at Sucker Punch by far, both in the amount of stuff inside it and the sheer size. ”

Conell explained that the team is often questioned about the size of Ghost of Tsushima in terms of how long it will take to finish the game, but stated that it is difficult to explain since “completing” can mean several things to people with open world games. Some people just want to play the story, while others want to find everything. The studio recognized this, and worked to “create a world big enough that it has both opportunities. People who want to play only because of history and people who want to get lost in the environment. ”

Ghost of Tsushima will go on sale on July 17 for Playstation 4.

Source: IGN

.