05/19/2020 4:29 pm

One of the areas that was highlighted during the recent State of play of Ghost of Tsushima it was combat. Sucker Punch Productions He showed us two different styles of fighting. First, we saw Jin in Samurai armor facing the Mongol camp directly. Then we were presented with the same scenario with Jin acting stealthily, infiltrating the camp and injecting fear into their enemies. From the way it was presented to us, it seems like you could only choose between one or another combat style, but it will be much more flexible than that.

In an interview with IGN, Jason Connel, Creative and Art Director, explained that the player can choose to fight as they want when they want, despite what may happen in history:

“There are definitely important moments in history that reflect more on this change [de Samurai a Ghost] What others. But the reality is that even though you’ve reached these moments in history, you can still play as a Samurai, only you could be more powerful. We will not make you choose between Samurai and Ghost. ”

It seems that no matter what style of play you choose, you will still have access to all the skills of Jin. Conell he goes on to say that even during the presentation of the State of Play, It was possible to go head to head against enemies when playing stealthily:

“In the stealth show at the State of Play, if you wanted, you could jump off the roof and start fighting like a Samurai. We don’t leave you without the skills to do that. ”

So if you were worried about having to play as Samurai or a ninja, well there is nothing to worry about anymore. As you progress, you will convert to Jin in a more powerful warrior equipped with new skills and tools, but you won’t have to choose between one combat style and the other.

Ghost of Tsushima goes on sale July 17 for Playstation 4.

