Ghost of Tsushima may have been delayed, but we will finally have the chance to live the samurai adventure of Sucker Punch on July 17 and the study is so sure of this that it has already revealed some incentives for those who purchase the game in its various editions and formats.

Through a post on the official Ghost of Tsushima Twitter account, Sucker Punch introduced the dynamic theme for the PlayStation 4 that will be earned by those who bought or will buy the deluxe edition in digital format or the collector’s edition. In both cases, the wallpaper is drawn little by little to show game art and then zoom in, allowing a better appreciation. Also, as with this type of content, some user interface icons change to present a style related to the title.

# GhostOfTsushima’s Digital Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition include this samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme. This is in addition to a Dynamic Theme based on our box art for pre-ordering any edition of the game: https://t.co/8RmOe6PUo3 See more at https://t.co/i4d6Nh3c52 🗡️ pic.twitter.com/6lh2L05CCB – Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) May 1, 2020

A nod from Ghost of Tsushima for Akira Kurosawa’s play

Also, Sucker Punch announced that for those who buy Ghost of Tsushima in its standard edition in physical format there is also a surprise because the cover will be reversible, showing a gray art with symbols and in the center the mask of Jin Sakai, protagonist of the game .

Physical copies of our standard edition will also include a reversible cover sleeve featuring the Ghost mask. pic.twitter.com/yuaHLr16X8 – Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) May 1, 2020

Interestingly, the style for the second Ghost of Tsushima cover is clearly inspired by a special collection from The Criterion Collection, Inc., a distribution company specializing in cult movie publishing, which released an edition with 2 Akira films years ago. Kurosawa, Yojimbo and Sanjuro.

