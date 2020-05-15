Today’s PlayStation State of Play was entirely dedicated to showcasing the gameplay of his new exclusive Ghots of Tsushima that will transport us to Ancient Japan in the legendary age of the Samurai. They revealed new details about gameplay, combat, customization, and game modes.

Ghost of Tsushima will have two main game modes that the player will be able to choose from. Either face enemies face to face in an honorable combat, or use stealth to destroy them like a ghost. In gameplay you can see the two game modes:

The gameplay was accompanied by the explanation of one of the developers of Sucker Punch, the North American studio after this new PS4 exclusive. During the first segment, he explained how exploration works in the game, and that it will have great weight to discover hidden areas, collectibles or simply to navigate the map. In addition to the player being able to summon a kind of ghost through the wind, you can follow different animals that can guide you to new areas or secrets.

When talking about the two combat styles that Ghost of Tsushima will have, the developers showed using different tools and weapons to distract enemies and assassinate them sneaking up. Finally they gave us a look at the different customization options that the game will include. In addition to being able to exchange between different costumes, the one the player chooses will have certain advantages for the different situations of the game, whether it is combat or simply exploration.

Ghost of Tsushima will launch for PlayStation 4 on July 17, 2020, and will be the last major PlayStation exclusive during the current generation of consoles.

