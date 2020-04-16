Among the most anticipated releases of PlayStation 4, is Ghost of Tsushima, developed by Sucker Punch. A few weeks ago we finally knew when it would debut. Although we already have official information, there are concerns from fans about a possible delay due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), as happened with The Last of Us: Part II. These suspicions could be reinforced by seeing the recent clues that appeared on an official site, which indicate that the game would come weeks later.

The information we are talking about came from the PlayStation Canada website. The page shows the upcoming PlayStation 4 releases and among them is the Ghost of Tsushima. Interestingly, as reported by GamingBolt, on the release date it was specified that the title would be released on August 1, 2020, that is, just over a month after the expected launch (June 26, 2020). It is important to say that, at the time of writing this note, the release date shows what is so far the official one (June).

Will Ghost of Tsushima be delayed?

It’s hard to know if the new Sucker Punch title will come later due to, especially, the coronavirus contingency, which is causing some games to debut later than expected. The cases that have caught the most attention are those of The Last of Us: Part II and Marvel’s Iron Man VR, whose releases have been postponed indefinitely.

We remind you that yesterday we informed you that an official PlayStation page apparently leaked the release date of The Last of Us: Part II, which was supposed to arrive on June 26, the same day as Ghost of Tsushima, which made us think that This last title would change its release date, and that seems to be confirmed with this new information.

However, we invite you to take all this as a possibility, because, although it appeared on an official PlayStation site, it could have been a mistake. Also, we remind you that, so far, PlayStation has not talked about another delay, so fans should expect the release of Ghost of Tsushima for June 26, unless Sony changes it later. We will keep you informed; Meanwhile, we leave you with a screenshot of the site that shows the date “August 1, 2020”.

How do you receive this news? Do you think the release of Ghost of Tsushima is delayed? Tell us in the comments.

The next Sucker Punch game has a release scheduled for June 26 and will arrive exclusively for PlayStation 4. You can find more news related to it by checking its tab.

