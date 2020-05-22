Little by little we are getting to know the world of Ghost of Tsushima a little better than, together with The Last of Us 2, remains among the most anticipated titles by PlayStation 4 players. It has become one of the most desired and expected, especially for those who want to feel like a real samurai of Feudal Japan. But although we still have a full month to see it live and direct, we already know a little more about this ambitious project.

Through an interview, the director of the title, Nate Fox, mentions that it is possible to overcome the game being only as a samurai, ignoring the possibilities of sneaking into some camps. And is that as mentioned, with the skills we choose, we can get the style of play that best suits us. And although it is possible that we can get to overcome the adventure only as a samurai, it seems that it will be a test of skill for everyone who dares.

And while we are warned that they have complied with all the elements to keep the power of a sword alive, indicating that with a couple of blows from the enemy we can easily be eliminatedIt is time to get to know our character a little better and take care of his sword. All this thanks to the words of the creative director of the game, Jason Connell, who has explained that players will have a move that is known as Chiburi.

Basically it is a technique used by samurai to clean the blood of your opponent after the fight. And this is an action that players can take, which will give more theatricality and closeness to samurai movies. An act that, in addition, can be carried out in two ways. One automatically when the player does nothing for a long time and another with a button that basically allows us to sheath and unsheathe the sword. And this, if it has blood, will be cleaned with total care by the protagonist.