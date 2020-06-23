Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Are you looking forward to the Ghost of Tsushima premiere? We have good news for you: everything seems to indicate that it will not be delayed again. What happens is that it has already been confirmed that its development has ended.

According to Sucker Punch, studio in charge of developing Ghost of Tsushima, their project is already in a Gold phase of development. This means that the game is ready to be sent to mass production in order to reach the hands of the players.

Importantly, this does not necessarily mean that Sucker Punch has already stopped ending in Ghost of Tsushima. What happens is that there is a possibility that they are working on a day one patch or some content for the game.

We’re thrilled to announce that #GhostOfTsushima has gone GOLD! This is the culmination of years of hard work from our team and we can’t wait to get it into your hands on July 17! pic.twitter.com/nidZvlqIIk – Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) June 22, 2020

And you, are you excited for Ghost of Tsushima? Will you play it from its opening day? Tell us in the comments.

Ghost of Tsushima will be available on July 17 exclusively for PlayStation 4. You can learn more about this project by clicking here.