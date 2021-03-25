‘Ghost of Tsushima’ gets its own movie with ‘John Wick’ director

Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions are working on a Ghost of Tsushima movie, as reported by Deadline. In this way, Sony will continue with its strategy of bringing the PlayStation franchises to the big screen. The aforementioned medium also indicates that the feature film will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who has attracted the spotlight in Hollywood in recent years after directing the first John Wick trilogy.

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the best games of the previous generation of consoles. Despite not having all eyes on it like other PlayStation franchises, Sucker Punch surprised gamers with an outstanding title. The entertaining story of Jin sakai, without forgetting the surprising artistic section and technical, they amazed the community of gamers of the PlayStation 4.

According to Sony data, Ghost of Tsushima has sold more than 6.5 million copies worldwide. It also became the IP (intellectual property) with the most successful launch in PlayStation history, this after selling 2.4 million copies in its first 3 days on sale. In terms of awards, he competed “side by side” with The Last of Us Part II to win “Game of the Year” in multiple events.

Production in command

As mentioned earlier, Chad stahelski, director of the first three John Wick films, will be responsible for directing and producing the Ghost of Tsushima film. For its part, Alex Young Y Jason spitz will produce on behalf of 87Eleven Entertainment, while Asad Qizilbash Y Carter Swan they will do the same on behalf of PlayStation Productions.

“We are very excited to partner with Chad and 87Eleven Entertainment to bring his take on Jin’s story to the big screen. We love working with creative partners like Chad who are passionate about our games, ensuring that we can create rich adaptations that will thrill our fans and new audiences, “said Asad Qizilbash, Director of PlayStation Productions.

Nate Fox, responsible for the Ghost of Tsushima game in Sucker Punch, also spoke about it, highlighting that Jin Sakai’s story is in “good hands” with Stahelski: “Chad created something special with John Wick. His vision of what could be, backed by years of experience, was combined to create some of the best action scenes ever created. If anyone can bring the strong tension of Jin’s katana combat to life, it’s Chad Stahelski.

Ghost of Tsushima follows in the wake of Uncharted and the Last of Us

The Ghost of Tsushima movie is just one of several efforts by Sony Pictures to leverage the PlayStation brands. In addition to the story of Jin Sakai, the big screen is approaching the Uncharted feature film, which will be starred by Tom holland and its release date is scheduled for February 11, 2022.

The last of us will not be left behind, well Joel and Ellie’s adventure will be adapted as a series by HBO. Joel will be played by Pedro Pascal (Din Djarin in The Mandalorian), while Ellie’s role will be in the hands of Bella Ramsey (Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones).

