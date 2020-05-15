Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

After months of waiting, Sucker Punch productions, He showed us a preview of what will be one of the last games that will reach the PlayStation 4, Ghost of Tsushima, a game that will let us take the role of an ancient samurai. With just 18 minutes of gameplay video, the new exclusive title of PS4 He showed us various details that make the game interesting.

The gameplay presented by Sony and Sucker Pynch productions, It allows us to see fabulous aspects when playing, since it will be possible to have a black and white screen mode, which will take us to a cinematographic option. It has also been confirmed that from the beginning of the story you can configure the game to your own way, which includes customizing your character and even the language in which it speaks, in which, of course, Japanese is present.

One of the most promising aspects that gameplay showed us is combat. This last aspect is seen as one of the best in the game, since as you can see, around minute 8:00 of the video, it inserts us in a cinematic mode, which is even more delightful. At the moment and fighting we can occupy both the katana and the bow, and it will be based more than anything on defending yourself against the enemy and attacking when the time is right.

Ghost of Tsushima will reach Playstation 4 next July 17 as exclusive to the console. You can check out the gameplay below.

