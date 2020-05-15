Ghost of Tsushima is one of the most anticipated games for Playstation 4. Planned for launch on the Sony console next July 17th. A few minutes ago, its creators have shown in detail some of the features that this action game will have. An extensive gameplay that undoubtedly serves to delve into what is already venturing as an epic journey.

Exploring Tsushima

The State of play Dedicated to Ghost of Tsushima has started by showing us some of the features that we must use to explore its extensive map. One of the main details is to use the wind to guide us through the area, thus taking us to all kinds of locations that will reveal treasures, enemy posts and much more. Same case for birds, which can serve as a guide to discover different encounters. The foxes, meanwhile, will guide us to hidden temples.

Delving into the combat and stealth of Ghost of Tsushima

As a good action game and themed samurai could not miss the fighting, one of the key elements of Ghost of Tsushima. In the title of Sucker Punch will be very present katana clashes, and in which we must use combos, dodges and counterattack. But Ghost of Tsushima is not just melee combat, we can also use subterfuge techniques such as smoke bombs, hidden murders, shurikens and all kinds of techniques with which to catch enemies off guard.

Total freedom to customize Jin

Another point on which Sucker Punch has placed special emphasis is the jin customization. During our trip we will find Omamori talismans, equipping us with new techniques for combat. We will also be able to dress Jin with countless costumes and equipment according to our style of play, be it stealth as Ghost or Samurai.

Turn Ghost of Tsushima into a cinematic experience

As the study mentioned, in Sucker Punch they are very passionate about Japanese cinema. We can turn Ghost of Tsushima into a movie Akira Kurosawa thanks to the features implemented since its inception. We will have the option of having the audio in its original version, Japanese; and even add a black and white filter.