The rumors ended. PlayStation made official Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, an improved version of the outstanding title that was released in 2020. In addition to including technical news for the PlayStation 5, it will also be accompanied by expansion for story mode. This content will be set in the Iki island, a location that was not present in the original game. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be Available August 20 on PS4 and PS5.

Developing…

Also in Ezanime.net