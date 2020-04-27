Carlos Ghosn works on an autobiographical book to tell his version of events, and thus defend himself against accusations of financial malpractice by Nissan that led to his arrest and imprisonment in Japan. If nothing goes wrong, the Lebanese want to print it later this year.

The former Nissan director fled Japan in late 2019, where he was awaiting trial for tax fraud. He was on probation after posting bail of 1.5 billion yen – 12.9 million euros – which he completely burned with his flight.

Ghosn maintains that the Japanese judicial system did not guarantee him a fair trial, which is why he decided to flee the country. Since his arrival in Beirut, he has held the Nissan board of directors directly responsible, which he has accused of making charges to remove him from the middle and thus undermine the alliance with Renault.

But he has not yet said his last word, because right now he works on an incendiary book where he will count all his adventures in the first person. To develop it, he has partnered with journalist Philippe Riès, former director of the Agence France-Presse branch in Japan.

“Wait until I publish my book,” he said at a telematic news conference on Friday, according to Bloomberg. “When that happens, you will understand all the facts much better. It will highlight the collusion between the prosecutor and Nissan management, and also the behind-the-scenes support of the Japanese government.”

This is not entirely new, because at the beginning of the year Ghosn already hired a representative to bring his story to the big screen. The magnate understands that this advertising can help him win the judgment of public opinion, with which he hopes to clear his name after his fall from grace.

“Some of our friends in Japan thought that the only way to get rid of Renault’s influence on Nissan was to get rid of me,” said Ghosn shortly after arriving in Lebanon. “I am innocent of all charges and I can prove it. I left Japan because I wanted justice. Justice is the only way to restore my reputation. If I don’t get it in Japan, I will get it elsewhere.”

