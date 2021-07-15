Ghop, the smart supermarket without employees created in Spain, opens its first store in Madrid | Life

Ghop is a smart supermarket without employees developed in our country. Tomorrow he will open his first store.

Amazon first, and the pandemic later, they have changed how we buy, and these new customs are spreading to physical stores.

We continue to go to the shops, but every time we get tired more the tedious process of queuing at the checkout and waiting to be charged.

Amazon eliminated this problem a couple of years ago with Amazon GO, but only in the United States. Now a Spanish start-up is ahead of the American giant with Ghop, smart stores without employees that open their doors in Madrid on July 15.

Ghop They are stores of all kinds of articles, inspired by maritime containers, since they only occupy 15 square meters.

They have no employees so they are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The customer opens the door using their mobile, after previously registering in the Ghop app, and takes all the items they want.

A recognition camera system detects the objects you buy. When you finish, you pay with your mobile, and you leave.

And what happens if you don’t pay? Well … the store door won’t open until you do.

There is a possibility that your battery will run out or your mobile will break down at that time. Or maybe the system has charged you for an extra product, or a wrong one. Or you have any doubt.

For all these cases, actually if there is an employee working remotely, which will solve any problem through the mobile.

This employee will serve about 10 stores, so human intervention is minimal.

The idea of ​​its creators, Víctor del Haro and Lino Monteaguado, co-founder and CEO of the company, is that Ghop stores appear spontaneously in any corner: a gas station, a plaza, or even inside a shopping center.

As the CEO of Ghop explains in an interview with our colleague Lucas García in Business Insider, “In the end with this launch we have had a great impact, there are many people behind this, there are people who are waiting to see how it will go. work. We think he has a great future. “

Ghop opens its first store in Madrid tomorrow, July 15, or at least that was their intention a couple of weeks ago, although their location has not yet been provided on their website.

A new type of commerce that we will soon see spread through the cities, although where they can be most successful is in rural areas.