Ghislaine Maxwell, right-hand man of Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sex trafficking of a minor under 14 years of age

Britain’s Ghislaine Maxwell, alleged right-hand man of financial magnate Jeffrey Epstein, was accused this Monday for the first time of sex trafficking of minors by the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which he claims convinced a 14-year-old teenager to maintain relations with the businessman and paid him for it.

In the federal indictment, filed in Manhattan, it is noted that on numerous occasions, between 2001 and 2004, the young woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, massaged Epstein while naked at her residence in Palm Beach, Florida, He took the opportunity to have sex with her.

Is about new charges that go beyond those that weighed against Maxwell until now, in which the British was accused of helping Epstein to recruit girls and persuade them to eventually abuse them, but it did not include allegations of sex trafficking.

The indictment notes that after the teenager massaged Epstein, Maxwell or other people who worked for him, they paid her hundreds of dollars in cash, and that, in addition, they encouraged the young woman to recruit other girls to also provide her with sexual massages.

The young woman would then have introduced several teenagers to Epstein and Maxwell, who also received payments of hundreds of dollars for the erotic massages.

In prison

The new indictment comes nine months after Maxwell’s arrest at a New Hampshire residence in upstate New York.

Maxwell has been in prison since last July pending his trial, on July 12, 2021, after the judge in the case, Alison Nathan, denied him bail, alleging that he has many means to flee, since she is the daughter of British publishing entrepreneur Robert Maxwell, and also has three passports.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide in the Manhattan prison cell in which he was staying in August of that same year, just a month after he was formally charged with abuse and exploit dozens of teenagers both at his Manhattan mansion and at his Palm Beach residence and property in the Virgin Islands.