Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

15 minutes. Ghislaine Maxwell, considered the right arm of the late mogul Jeffrey Epstein, pleaded not guilty on Friday to the new sex trafficking charges against him, in a brief hearing held in a Manhattan court, which marked his first appearance in person.

Maxwell, who appeared in a light blue prison uniform and protected by a black mask, opted not to have the accusations read in public, after which one of the defense attorneys announced that she pleaded not guilty.

The trial against Maxwell, accused of helping Epstein with his child sex trafficking activities and who now faces sentences of up to 80 years in prison on the new charges, should begin on July 12, but given the huge number of evidence that the prosecution has presented in recent weeks, which the defense has the right to review, it is possible that the trial will be postponed for several months.

The judge in the case, Alison Nathan, revealed in the little more than 15 minutes that the hearing lasted that the defense is proposing to delay the start of the trial until “fall or winter”, something she said she was “considering.”

“I am gathering information and will issue a resolution as soon as possible, because I think it is important to do it quickly,” Nathan explained.

“However, unless you know more from me, you must assume that I will request jury selection shortly before the planned July 12 date,” he said.

Highly confidential

On April 15, Maxwell’s attorneys requested that the trial be delayed in order to review hundreds of thousands of evidence. Among them 2,100 “highly confidential” photographs, according to the defense.

The petition came after the New York Southern District Attorney’s Office added charges of sex trafficking in late March.

The prosecution assures that Maxwell convinced a 14-year-old adolescent to maintain relations with Epstein and paid him for it.

Although to date, Nathan has rejected a long list of requests from the defense to have the case dismissed. Maxwell’s representatives have effectively split the trial in two. On the one hand the accusations of sex trafficking and on the other those that he lied twice in sworn statements.

Maxwell, a member of British high society and the daughter of publishing entrepreneur Robert Maxwell, has been in prison since last July.

Nathan denied him bail on the grounds that he has many means of escape, in addition to three passports.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide in the Manhattan prison cell where he was staying in August of that same year.

That came just a month after he was formally charged with abusing and exploiting dozens of teenagers.