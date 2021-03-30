Ghislaine Maxwell accused of underage sex trafficking

15 minutes. The British Ghislaine Maxwell, supposed right arm of the financial magnate Jeffrey Epstein, was accused this Monday for the first time of sex trafficking of minors by the District Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which she says convinced a 14-year-old teenager to maintain relations with the businessman and paid him for it.

In the federal indictment, filed in Manhattan, it is noted that on numerous occasions, between 2001 and 2004, the young woman, whose identity they did not reveal, gave Epstein massages while naked at his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, which she used to have sex with her.

It’s about new charges that go beyond those that weighed against the British until now. These accused Maxwell of helping Epstein recruit girls and persuade them to abuse them, but did not include allegations of sex trafficking.

The indictment notes that after the teenager massaged Epstein, Maxwell or other workers paid her hundreds of dollars in cash. In addition, they encouraged the young woman to recruit other girls to also provide her with sexual massages.

The young woman would then have introduced several teenagers to Epstein and Maxwell, who also received payments of hundreds of dollars for erotic massages.

Arrest of Maxwell and Epstein

The new accusation occurs nine months after Maxwell’s arrest in a residence in New Hampshire, in the state of New York.

Maxwell has been in prison since last July awaiting his trial, on July 12, after the judge in the case, Alison Nathan, denied him bail, alleging that he has many means to flee, since She is the daughter of British publishing entrepreneur Robert Maxwell and also has three passports.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide in the Manhattan prison cell in which he was staying in August of that same year, just a month after he was formally accused of abusing and exploiting dozens of teenagers both in his Manhattan (New York) mansion as well as his Palm Beach (Florida) residence and his Virgin Islands property.