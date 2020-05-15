Editorial: Anime / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Through an interview with the site Entertainment Weekly, the producer and one of the founder of Studio Ghibli, Toshio Suzukifriend and colleague of Miyazaki, He told a little about the future project of the studio and announced that the new film by the veteran director will not be digitally animated, as has been reported for the past few months, but will be entirely at hand and still lacks years of work.

Suzuki states that when Miyazki retired in 2013 and suddenly he approached because he wanted to make another movie, he demanded that he could not simply return after achieving so much recognition, that it was necessary to return with new ideas, with something different. This is why the following project seems to be ambitious, since according to the producer, they will spend more money and time than normal for the film.

The film in question was announced in 2017 and it bears the name is Kimi-tachi wa Dou Ikiru ka? (How do you live?) and is based on the history of Yoshino Genzaburo of the year 1937, in which he recounts the experiences of a boy who is forced to go live with his uncle before the death of his father, which leads him to a spiritual transition.

According to reports, the situation due to Covid-19 has not affected Ghibli, but anyway, the natural projection of creation of the film takes several more years, this because ‘’ we are still drawing everything by hand, but it takes even more time to complete the film because we are drawing more frames. So, there are more drawings to draw than before, “he said. SuzukiWell, it seems that there was a production decision when changing from digital animation to completely by hand.

Antes ’Before, when we were doing My Neighbor Totoro, we only had eight entertainers. We made Totoro in 8 months. For Hayao Miyazaki’s current movie, we have 60 animators, but we are being able to put out one minute of animation per month. That means that 12 months a year, we get 12 minutes of film. In fact, we have been working on this film for three years, that means we have 36 minutes completed. We hope it will end in the next 3 years, ’’ said the producer, confirming the large temporary and monetary investment.

