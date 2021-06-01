Ghali will leave Spain tonight from Pamplona, ​​hours after Judge Pedraz released him

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim ghali, is prepared to leave Spain in the next few hours after a controversial stay of a month and a half in the country, which has caused a unprecedented diplomatic crisis with Morocco. At around 10 p.m. and after requesting voluntary discharge, Ghali left the San Pedro de Logroño hospital, where he had been admitted since April 18, and was transferred by ambulance with police escort to the Pamplona airport. There an Algerian plane was going to wait for him to set sail for Algiers: takeoff is expected to be imminent, around 1:40 a.m.

According to RTVE, the Polisario Front negotiated with the Government the landing in the Navarran capital from that aircraft with a diplomatic delegation to transfer to Ghali, after in the morning another Algerian military plane was denied access to Spanish airspace that was flying to Logroño to pick up the Saharawi leader. “The airport did not have the necessary devices to accept the flight,” explained Transport Minister José Luis Ábalos on public television.

In the afternoon, however, the Government spokeswoman, María Jesús Montero, had avoided commenting on this incident. “I have no record of [el Gobierno] has intervened in this regard, “said Montero, who did not want to give details on the state of health of the polisario leader, since he himself wishes to “protect that confidential information”. The spokeswoman had announced that Ghali intended to leave the country. “When he recovers, we understand that he will go to his home country,” he said.

Ghali’s march from Spain, which has already informed Morocco of his departure, comes after he gave a statement by videoconference this Tuesday morning before the judge of the National Court, Santiago Pedraz, who decided not to impose precautionary measures, beyond requesting a telephone number and a postal address to be able to locate him. The magistrate thus refused to withdraw his passport or to arrest him because he did not appreciate the risk of flight reported by the private prosecution. Nor did the Prosecutor’s Office consider withdrawing his passport.

Pedraz also pointed out that the prosecution “has not provided even indicative elements that support the existence of reasons to believe him responsible for any crime.”

The Government charges against Rabat

On the other hand, the Government spokesperson, Maria Jesus Montero, described this Tuesday as “inadmissible” for Morocco to “challenge” the border with Spain and the “territorial integrity” of our country for “discrepancies in foreign policy.” In response to the statements issued this Monday by the Foreign Ministry of the neighboring country, which asked “what would have been the reaction of Spain if a representative of separatism [catalán] would have been received in the Moroccan Royal Palace “and affirmed that the trust between the two countries is” broken “, Montero said that the Spanish position on the Sahara is” well known “and that the” attacks “on the border are not acceptable.

The Executive spokeswoman referred to the words that Pedro Sánchez spoke on Monday, who accused Morocco of “using migration” as a weapon of pressure. “The president conveyed that the statement was unacceptable regarding the assault on our border, “said Montero, who claimed the competence of each country to” sovereignly develop its foreign policy. “The position of Spain – he added – has been well known in relation to UN resolutions.”

In the Executive’s opinion, it is “evident that tension has dropped” after an “unprecedented” situation in both countries, which resulted in the irregular entry of some 10,000 migrants to Ceuta, a “real attack on our border” before which the Government has the “obligation” to act to “maintain the integrity of the territory.” “I hope that in the next few hours the normality to which we all aspire will be experienced,” said Montero, who nevertheless stressed that Spain is in a “condition to face” any “incident” that may still occur.

The Government now wants to finish “redirecting” bilateral relations through “high diplomacy” and with “discretion”, and insists that both countries “need each other”, both for the neighborhood relationship and for the “excellent commercial relationship”. In addition, he believes that Morocco “needs Spain because of its links with the EU.” “Our vocation is to meet and we understand that of Morocco as well,” added the spokeswoman, who avoided giving more details about the contacts because “any issue can make negotiation difficult.”

New statement from Morocco

The Moroccan Interior and Foreign Ministries issued a new statement where indicate the disposition of the country to “accept the return of unaccompanied minors, duly identified” who are “in an irregular situation in some European countries”, such as France and Spain. “Morocco is willing to collaborate, as always, with European countries and the EU, to resolve this issue,” says the text.

However, the communiqué also expressly states that “Morocco regrets that the migration issue is used as an alibi to avoid the true causes of the current political crisis with Spain, whose origins and foundations are well known “and warns that” the Moroccan authorities reserve the right to give adequate answers to the unfounded accusations of the Spanish Government. “