Ghali reappears in an Algiers hospital conscious and speaking with the Algerian president

The General Secretary of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali. (Photo: RYAD KRAMDI via AFP via Getty Images)

The secretary general of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, received this Wednesday the visit of the Algerian president, Abdelmayid Tebune, in a hospital in Algiers, where he remains admitted after being evacuated at dawn from Spain, although he is conscious and speaking after recovering from a critical picture of COVID-19.

The health center is the Ain El Naaja Army Central Hospital. In addition, from President Tebune, Said Chanegriha, the Chief of the General Staff of the Algerian National People’s Army, has also received before the cameras, with whom he has been able to exchange a few words.

The Saharawi ambassador in Algiers, Abdelkader Taleb Omar, has confirmed to the official Algerian agency, APS, that Ghali arrived in the North African country at around 3:00 am. In addition, he has ensured that the health of the leader of the Polisario Front is “constantly improving.”

Ghali left Spain during the early hours of this Wednesday from the Pamplona airport to Algiers, through a civilian plane, after leaving the San Pedro de Logroño Hospital at around 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday.

