Ghali agrees to testify before the National Court on June 1

The leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, has agreed to appear next June 1 before the courts of the National High Court, predictably electronically, as confirmed by sources from the Polisario Front consulted by Europa Press.

Ghali shall answer for a complaint filed by a Sahrawi activist and by another filed by the Saharawi Association for the Defense of Human Rights (ASADEDH).

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz had decided hours before this Tuesday not to adopt any precautionary measure in relation to the leader of the Polisario Front for “information that has appeared in the media.” This response came after ASADEDH requested that his passport be withdrawn to avoid leaving Spain.

The magistrate also took the opportunity to release an exhortation to the Senior Court of Instruction of Logroño in order that Ghali be transferred from the ASADEDH complaint with the aim of who can appoint a lawyer and attorney. He advises that if he does not have a lawyer, one will be assigned ex officio.

He also asked the senior court to send him the summons by June 1 and that in the event that he remained admitted to the hospital in La Rioja, This procedure can be carried out via telematics -videoconference-. In this way, the magistrate will take advantage of Ghali’s appearance on day 1 to ask him about the two ongoing complaints

Accusations of illegal detention and torture

Ghali was admitted on April 18 at the San Millán-San Pedro Hospital, in La Rioja, with a serious condition due to ailments derived from covid-19, in a transfer from Algeria that the Spanish diplomacy called a humanitarian issue, if good in the background of the crisis unleashed with Morocco on the border.

His stay in Spain reactivated a complaint filed by the Saharawi activist of Spanish nationality Fadel Breica, accusing him of crimes of illegal detention, torture and against humanity allegedly committed in 2019 in the Tindouf camps.

According to Breica’s account, upon arrival at the Saharawi refugee settlements in that Algerian town, he was threatened by agents of the Polisario Front to leave. Far from doing so, he organized several acts of protest, being arrested by the military and transferred to detention centers undetermined where he would have suffered shock and electric shock, among other practices.

For these events, Pedraz agreed to take Ghali’s statement as a defendant on June 1. A short time later, the instructor of the National Court admitted a second complaint, presented by ASADEDH against Ghali and 27 other people by the alleged mistreatment of prisoners of war and the Saharawi citizens themselves, “especially” those of Spanish origin.

ASADESH demanded the detention of Ghali but Pedraz rejected the requested precautionary measures, due to Ghali’s state of health and taking into account that “there are no clear indications of their participation in the conducts collected in the complaint “of the Saharawi association.