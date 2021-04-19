GGG vs. Murata and then goodbye

The news, which has made much of the headlines, about the ongoing negotiations for a Gennady Golovkin fight in Japan against Ryota Murata on New Year’s Eve, is a true ‘declaration of intent’. The idea smells like goodbye, smells like GGG’s last hit before a very well-paid retirement.

Not by chance Eddie Hearn raised the cry to heaven and claimed for what he considers a betrayal. It is not for less. Since he signed the millionaire contract with DAZN, the Kazakh seems like a twin of Canelo: ‘he has had them for breakfast and lunch for nothing. Steve Rolls, Sergiy Derevianchenko and Kamil Szeremeta have hardly been his rivals. And for the record, Murata is part Top Rank, never DAZN.

The news about the ongoing management has been reproduced and repeated on every boxing site one can imagine. However, there are few reactions where the context and the impact of the daring date chosen for a next fight of a world champion who ‘in theory’ has responsibilities with his public, with the company that pays him millions of dollars, is analyzed. and with the body that sanctions that title that it holds. That’s why the title: ‘GGG got out of hand’.

In this video we analyze and explain that statement to you. As always, no filter and straight to the point.