GGG in twelve stories and one message: “39 and no limit”

Gennady Golovkin celebrates 39 years of life this April 8 and for world boxing it is an event. The IBF middleweight champion, celebrated with a video on the networks where the main message says a lot about what can still be expected from GGG: “39 and No Limit”. It seems like a battle cry or a promise that the old warrior will continue to fight.

Therefore, rather than celebrating the 39 of the Kazakh, it is better to celebrate the twelve months to come, those that separate him from an emblematic number for any athlete: the 40th anniversary. What remains for us to see in his career before retirement?

As it is an impossible question to answer, in this video we celebrate the unknown of those twelve months, with twelve short stories about the Golovkin phenomenon. Twelve known stories or maybe not.

Twelve real stories about the influence of a boxer who did not want to be a boxer, who lost two brothers in the war, who is the older twin, for 15 minutes and who, above all things, has been known to gain respect with simplicity, admiration and affection all over the planet. This video, in part, proves it in some of their stories.