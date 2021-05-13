GFA74 Goals and Summary

05/13/2021 at 11:32 PM CEST

EFE

Monaco woke up fourth division Rumilly-Valleires from their sleep, and with a comfortable win (1-5) reached the final of the French Cup that will play against Paris Saint Germain.

GFA 74

MON

GFA74

Delanunay; Boinali, Ribeiro (Bouchet, 83 ‘), Leveque, Bozon (Michaud, 46’); Gay (Volic, 71 ‘), Peuget, Guillaud (Yuce, 76’), Cottin; Liongo, Moke Njedi (Pierre-Louis, 83 ‘)

Monaco

Majecki; Sidibé, Disasi, Marsima, Ballo Touré; Marazo, Fàbregas (Florentino, 79 ‘), Tchouameni (Fofana, 79’), Martins (Decarpentrie); Ben Yedder (Aguilar, 71 ‘), Volland (Golovin, 71’)

Goals

1-0 M.20 Peuget. 1-1 M. 27 Bozon (pp). 1-2 M.32 Tchouameni. 1-3 M. 55 Ben Yedder. 1-4 M. 78 Fabregas. 1-5 M. 82 Golovin.

Referee

Ruddy Buquet. TA: Bozon (14 ‘) / Sidibé (53’)

Stadium

Parc des Sports. Door closed.

The Croatian’s set Niko Kovac it met at the Parc Des Sports in Annecy and surpassed the revelation of the tournament, an amateur team that managed to be among the four finalists in the competition.

The dream of the team Fatsah amghar went on for half an hour. At twenty minutes he took the lead with a goal from Alexis Peuget pero in 27 an own goal of Arthur Bozon established the equalizer. From that moment on the superiority of Monaco was evident. Five later he got ahead thanks to Aurelien Tchouameni and so he came to rest.

In the second half the Rumilly-Valleires declined significantly. Wissem Ben Yedder took advantage of a pass from Cesc Fabregas to extend the visitor advantage. The Spanish made the fourth with a quarter of an hour from the end and the Russian Aleksander Golovin, five later, extended the win.

Monaco will play their eighth French Cup final in search of their sixth title, their first since 1991. Their opponents will be defending champions Paris Saint Germain, who beat Montpellier on Wednesday.

It will be the third final of the Coupe de France between both teams. That of 1984-85 was won by the Monegasque team, that of 2009-2010, the last that the Principality club played, was won by the Parisian team.