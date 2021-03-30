Getty Images buys Unsplash, the free image platform

Unsplash, one of the world’s most popular stock image platforms, has been purchased by Getty Images. The latter, as you probably know, is an American photography agency that has made multiple acquisitions in the same industry. But before causing unnecessary chaos, her own Unsplash clarifies that it will not close; nor will it change the way it works so far. In fact, its operations will be independent of its new owner.

“Unsplash will continue to operate as a separate brand and division of Getty Images. The entire Unsplash team will stay and continue to build in the direction we’ve been. ” Mijael Cho, CEO and founder of Unsplash

Mijael Cho, CEO and founder of Unsplash, pointed out that the acquisition of Getty Images does not represent a goodbye for the platform, quite the opposite. They aim to speed up their operations by relying on their buyer’s resources. “The main difference is that we now have access to the resources and expertise of Getty Images to help accelerate our plans to create the world’s most useful library of visual assets«, He expressed.

The manager indicates that Unsplash and Getty Images share a vision, which influenced them to join forces and work together to achieve a common goal rather than separately. “It was clear that we shared a similar vision of the world. The impact of images has never been greater and will be greater in the future. We both aspire to drive that impact further than anyone has ever done before. “

The future of Unsplash

After the purchase, Unsplash wants to grow the proposals they have already launched, such as “Unsplash for Brands” and “Unsplash Hire”. “We have identified ways in which we can grow faster together, collaborate more with brands and create more opportunities for creative talent, “they added. The central idea is to accelerate their plans thanks to the injection of resources, but without neglecting the news that could come in the future.

According to your data, In the last year alone, Unsplash reached 2 billion downloads, a figure that shows its popularity in the sector. Regarding their photographic offering, they have 2 million high-quality images. The most important thing, as they well point out, is the large amount of content that has been generated with the help of this material. “It is impossible to estimate the collective impact, but from what we have seen and the stories we have heard, the images on Unsplash are critical to helping many people make positive things happen.”

The big doubt What remains in the air, and which is surely worrying more than one person, is whether Unsplash will keep working as it does today. Only time will tell.

