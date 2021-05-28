“Getting vaccinated is a bit like going to Lourdes, because there is a queue of people waiting for a miracle”

Pablo Motos wanted to comment on this Thursday’s gathering of El hormiguero -Which once again counted on the absence of Tamara Falcó for the second consecutive week- one of the news of the day, very important to him.

“I was vaccinated today!”, exclaimed the presenter, which drew the applause from his table mates (Cristina Pardo, María Dabán, Nuria Roca and Juan del Val) and from the public present in the stands of the Antena 3 program.

The writer wanted to know how I was, and the presenter replied that “I’m spectacular, they gave me the one from Pfizer, just the one that Tamara liked”. And he added that “it was a super cool experience.”

“I have been to the Emergency Hospital Nurse Isabel Zendal, They have told me that at 12:01 am they vaccinated me and at that exact time they have done it. I have not passed queues or anything, “said Motos.

“It’s a bit like going to Lourdes because there is a queue of people waiting for a miracle. The toilets have touched me because they are working hard and they have been very affectionate. For me, super cool, “said the presenter.

What stood out: “There is a euphoria when you leave to get vaccinated.. I have gone to the bathroom and all of us who crossed paths were very happy. It was very nice and I was back in the taxi freaked out“.

“I’m going to be the last one at the table to get vaccinated, at least today,” Cristina Pardo exclaimed. But the presenter went on to say that “I am a complete guideline because I have passed the covid and they have given me only one dose”.

Roca asked him: “Have you noticed something?”, And the Valencian replied that “I have noticed a lot of joy. And, of course, this is the only solution, without a vaccine we do not get out of this, with it, yes”, concluded Motos.