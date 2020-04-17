The president recalled the questions surrounding the Bioethics Guide and the decisions that doctors might face at the most critical stage of the coronavirus.

“Doctors and scientists have an ethical code, not only in Mexico, but in the world, which does not necessarily coincide with everyone’s thinking ”, pointed out the President Andrés Manuel López Obrador regarding the criticism of journalists and adversaries who point out that his government plays God.

During the morning conference, he recalled the questions of the last days about the Bioethics Guide and the decisions that could arise in the most critical stage of the coronavirus, such as the option of saving the life of a young person or an older adult.

The federal president maintained that they are very strong, human things, and everyone has their own way of thinking or seeing things.

He pointed out that it is like when a person is in a situation of insurmountable gravity and the relatives must decide whether to continue to keep it that way or say: “He has already suffered a lot!”

“Getting into those cases is really not having to do, “he said. “He wants to find the cat three feet. I mean, but they are like that, it is unfortunate that it is happening, but it is also good at the same time, because it shows the copper, it is outside masks and, right now, everything comes out. Under normal circumstances, there is simulation, hypocrisy reigns, but we are living times of definition, so they are interesting. ”

López Obrador considered that once the health emergency is over, there will be very good things and one of the lessons to be learned is the importance of eating well, as Covid-19 has shown that chronic diseases make the population more vulnerable.

Those chronic diseases can be hereditary, he said, but also acquired by poor eating habits, due to a lack of health education.

“It is very likely, that the doctors have to solve it, that this is associated with poor diet, which is not necessarily the one that you do not have to eat, but that you eat badly. It is a wake-up call and we in the government have the obligation to carry out a nutritional orientation campaign ”, he pointed out. “That is health, it is preventive, which is much better than the curative.”

“The other, sports, exercise. They are from the lessons that we must collect ”, he concluded.