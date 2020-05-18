Related news

The economic tensions that the coronavirus crisis has unleashed threaten companies’ financing structures. Álvaro Castro, director of supervision and adviser to the MAB, recalls that “the 2009 crisis already showed that those who had diversified their sources of financing they were the ones that endured the best ”.

In this sense, Castro explains that the companies that most resisted the onslaught of the crisis were those companies that “They did not only have bank financing”. This is what has done that “from the European Union itself a boost program was started among companies to encourage this diversification in their sources of financing,” he recalls.

Given the current economic-financial context, Castro defends that “getting financed through capital markets as an alternative source is essential ”. At this point he points to the importance of the BME Pre-Market Environment project. An initiative that, as he explains, “arose precisely as a process of formation and dissemination of financial culture among entrepreneurs.”

One of the objectives of this project is “to explain directly to companies how to finance themselves through capital markets” so that the requirements for incorporation and permanence do not become an obstacle that prevents them from “taking the step of becoming a listed company”.

The Pre-Market Environment does not have calls or incorporation windows, but is a permanent process. 18 companies and 15 partners are already part of it. The Catalan renewable energy Enerside Energy was the last to join to this initiative.

