“Getting closer to my dream”

Undefeated Juarense Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores continues to prepare intensely for his next commitment, which could catapult him into the World Cup rankings and place him among the contenders for the world crown.

The border fighter, exclusive to Promociones del Pueblo, a company run by Oswaldo Küchle; He knows that what he has achieved is solely the result of hard work, of the great discipline he has shown in his training sessions, and of his winning mentality, because from the beginning he has very clear his goal.

With 24 years and a record of 26 wins with 16 of them via pure chloroform, without defeat; the fighter pride of the Barrio de Alcaldes on the country’s most important border; He has already prepared the heaviest of his arsenal to jump to the battle diamond as soon as possible and give another proof of his progress under the teachings of Professor Alfredo Caballero.

“I am ready for whatever comes next, happy to continue raising the name of Ciudad Juárez in boxing, I am very motivated and I want to continue climbing in the rankings because I know that soon I will be closer and closer to my dreams, which is that of any child who starts boxing and is to be a world champion ”, said the former national team.

Flores Favela is already concentrated in Hermosillo, Sonora; hoping to know the exact date when he will step on the combat diamond again, but he assures that he has remained in such physical shape that if he had to fight this weekend he would do so without any inconvenience.