The emotions of day 32 of the Spanish League 2019-2020 this Monday June 29 with a good duel where the Getafe They will seek to take advantage of their local status to add a victory that will keep them in the fight for the Champions, but they will receive the Real society you also need to add in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

Time and Channel Getafe vs Real Sociedad

Campus: Coliseo Alfonso Pérez Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Hour: 10:00 pm in Spain. 3:00 pm in Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 5:00 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: Goal in Spain. SKY Sports in Mexico and Central America. DirecTV Sports in South America. beIN Sports in the United States.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad LIVE

The box of Getafe He had been doing a great campaign dreaming of the Champions, but his return has not been entirely good, so they need to step up. After 13 wins, 10 draws, they have been beaten 8 times.

The Azulones They come from a bittersweet draw last day when they had to visit Valladolid in a duel where Juan Mata put them in front, but they had to sign the final 1-1.

For his part, Real society He is also fighting for European competitions, but they know that there is no margin for error given that they are not having a good time either. They have 14 wins, 5 draws and have lost in 12 duels.

The Txuri-Urdin They came from a hard blow last day when it was their turn to receive Celta de Vigo being overcome 0-1.

As he Getafe as the Real society they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Azulones in fifth place with 49 points, while the Txuri-Urdin they are seventh with 47 units in The league. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Getafe vs Real Sociedad.

Getafe vs Real Sociedad LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 32 Spanish League 2019-2020