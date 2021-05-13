Getafe prepares its sports courts to be a European City of Sports

05/13/2021 at 11:37 AM CEST

The City Council of the Madrid town of Getafe has reinforced its Municipal Sports Facilities Improvement Plan to fine-tune its tracks and thus defend its candidacy for European City of Sport 2022, for which it is nominated.

In recent weeks, the playing surface of two of the padel courts of the Juan de la Cierva Sports Center has been replaced and a beach volleyball court has been built in the Giner de los Ríos Sports Center, with which the demand of the fans of this sport.

These actions are in addition to the one carried out recently at the El Bercial Sports Center, where the artificial turf of the football field has been replaced, and that of other fields in the town will continue to be replaced soon, the Council says in a note.

In addition, in recent days the new outdoor multisport courts of El Bercial have been opened, chosen by the residents through Participatory Budgets, which will be expanded in a second phase, with an additional court that has been chosen in the this year’s edition.

“We are carrying out different actions to optimize a sports practice that is increasingly demanded by the residents of Getafe, and which have been valued as to make our city a candidate for the European City of Sports”, highlighted the Councilor for Sports, Javier Santos.

Saints He recalled that the City Council presented its official candidacy to become the European City of Sport 2022 on April 6, after the acceptance of the entity that grants this title, the Federation of Capitals and European Cities of Sport (ACES Europe).

With this candidacy, Getafe wants to “reinforce the leading role that sport already has in the city, making 190,000 residents accomplices of it, in the values ​​of the fight for equality, the elimination of barriers and the integration of different capacities.”

To do this, ACES Auropa takes into account aspects such as sports practice data -91,780 people do sports through the programs and competitions organized by the City Council- and the use of the sports facilities rented by the teams or individually -46,954 residents per season .