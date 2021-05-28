“Getafe is a good place for me, it brings me good memories”

05/27/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

Coach Miguel González ‘Michel’ officially announced as Getafe’s new coach For the next two seasons, he was happy to return to the bench in a team that “has always played football well” and brings back fond memories.

Michel led the azulón team from April 2009 to 2011. He saved him from relegation as soon as he arrived and then he qualified for the Europa League for the first time.

“I had been waiting for some time; I have had an offer in Spain and abroad, but due to the circumstances, no reasons had been given and Getafe is a good place for me, it brings back very good memories “said the new Getafe coach during the AK Coaches World Congress that takes place at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation.

The Madrid coach recalled that “Getafe has always been a team that has played well, with Bordalás with Schuster, with Quique Sánchez Flores, with Laudrup, even with me “, he highlighted.

At the coaches’ congress he leads at the headquarters of the Spanish Football Federation Aitor Karanka, Michel stressed that “to achieve victory and be a good team there are different styles and different methods and that is what we are going to try.” “I have trained in four countries, including Spain, and although it may not seem like it because football is universal, it is absolutely different”, he indicated.

Michel underlined the high level of the Spanish coaches. “The Spanish coach is highly valued abroad because there is a lot of competition here and you have to try to be very good. You have to know the club, its history and what the fans want. Assess the squad and its possibilities because no matter how much you have your game idea, you have to adapt to the squad and what you want to do.

"You have to adapt quickly and it is essential to try to convince them because when you arrive at a place and try to impose your methods it seems that you are invading. It is about convincing them, to accompany you in the new training systems, in the new schedules, in how to compete etc. And also, something very important in the development of your work, which is to convince the players that after training one is a footballer 24 hours a day," he pointed out.