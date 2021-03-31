Getafe de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to watch on TV

03/31/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

LaLiga Santander keep going on this Matchday 29. After a well-deserved league break to decide whether the Spanish National Team will be able to qualify for the Qatar Soccer World Cup, something of which we will not really leave doubts for quite a few months. However, this break will serve to oxygenate the teams that have not had many players with international commitments. In any case, in this return to normality for LaLiga Santander, one of the pairs of teams that will face each other are the Osasuna and the Getafe in it El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona.

The local team has 30 points, which has led to the thirteenth table position. For its part, the visiting team accumulate 29, which is why it is in the number fourteenth.

Both teams will face the Saturday, April 3 at 6:30 p.m., at which point the ball will begin to roll. The game will continue to be without an audience, but will be televised through Mitele Plus and Movistar Laliga, so we will need a paid subscription to one of these platforms.