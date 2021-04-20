Getafe de LaLiga Santander: schedule and where to see

04/20/2021 at 12:01 PM CEST

In the storm that is raising the problems derived from the future Euroleague, LaLiga Santander continues to advance with its jornate number 31. Thus, the soap opera does not do more than continue, but the season continues its course being one of the most disputed in recent years. The classic contenders – Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona – are joined by Sevilla, who are just six points behind. Thus, this day, which takes place during the week, will open with a duel between Barcelona and Getafe at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

The locals are in the third position after having achieved the amount of sixty-five points. For their part, visitors reach the position number fifteen thirty-one points.

We can enjoy this game on the day Thursday, April 21 at 10:00 p.m. pm. Likewise, it can be enjoyed through Movistar +, Movistar LaLiga and MiTele Plus. Consequently, the match will not be played openly and a subscription to one of these two platforms will be necessary.