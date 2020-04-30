The return of football seems closer with the de-escalation. The return to training will be a fact from next week and little by little normality will resume. It will take time to see fans in the stadiums, but the competition will resume behind closed doors and with maximum precautions for the next month and a half. One of the teams that wants to take extreme security measures to avoid possible contagions is the Getafe, what You have purchased a batch of 1,000 custom masks. The Madrid team has reached an agreement with ‘Upcycool‘, a manufacturer of eventual masks during the pandemic, to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The Azulones they will provide board and other staff -including template- of this new product that will become part of our daily routine in the coming months. As they are hygienic masks, players will not use them during future group training sessions or matches.

For the moment, the thousand masks acquired by the getafenses will not be distributed or marketed with fans. In the future, once public access is allowed again in stadiums, they will surely be incorporated into the usual clothing of the fans, along with the shirts, scarves, flags, etc. But for the moment, at least in the case of Getafe, the club will only use them internally.

It is expected that in the 2020-2021 season, football will be lived again in a similar way to before COVID-19 and will once again gather thousands of people in one venue. It will be then when, by sanitary recommendation, the masks are used to attend the stadiums and the idea that each club incorporates them as one more product of its merchandising makes sense. Without going any further, teams like Bayern Munich have already made their colors available to their fans, selling 100,000 in just 24 hours.

The initiative of personalized masks has been well received by most First Division teams. However, the uncertainty and crisis caused by the coronavirus has paralyzed its immediate introduction. Despite this, several clubs such as Valladolid are weighing the idea and they could soon follow the path of Getafe.

The one who seems willing to use masks even in his workouts is the I raised. The granotas have urged their footballers to try them on during this confinement and will value the option of playing with it. In this case it would not be hygienic masks, but sports masks similar to those used in other sports such as cycling.