Getafe B beat Villarrubia by the minimum (1-0)

The Getafe got the last three points of the year after beating the Villarrubia 1-0 this Sunday in the Getafe Sports City. The Getafe B arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game against the Socuéllamos by a score of 3-0. On the visitors’ side, the Villarrubia he won in his fief 1-0 his last match in the tournament against the Las Rozas. With this score, the Getafense team is seventh, while the Villarrubia It is fifth at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

After the half of the game came the goal for him Getafe B, which debuted its scoreboard thanks to a penalty goal from Giovanni at 83 minutes, thus ending the match with a 1-0 result in the light.

The coach of the Getafe gave entrance to Relu, Muñoz, Dani Salas, Moha keita Y Victor Moral for Chinchu, Help, Alex, Sanchez Y David ortega, Meanwhile he Villarrubia gave the green light to Beltran, Fran Minaya, Ivan Good Y Al Azami, which came to replace Homet, Berrocal, David herrera Y Stream.

A total of four yellow cards and one red card were shown in the match. The locals showed a yellow card to Alex Rodriguez Y Giovanni, while the visiting team was cautioned with yellow to Algisí Y Javi grillo and with red to Algisí (2 yellow).

With this result, the Getafe is left with 23 points and the Villarrubia with 29 points.

Data sheetGetafe B:Alex (Dani Salas, min.58), David Ortega (Víctor Moral, min.88), Chinchu (Relu, min.46), Marcos Bravo, Alex Rodriguez, Ángel Algobia, Amores, Jordi, Sanchez (Moha Keita, min. 76), Socorro (Muñoz, min.58) and GiovanniVillarrubia:Robles, Algisí, Dani, Carlos Martínez, David Herrera (Iván Bueno, min.67), Carlos García, Javi Grillo, Arroyo (Al Azami, min.88), Homet (Beltrán, min.58), Colinas and Berrocal (Fran Minaya, min.67)Stadium:Getafe Sports CityGoals:Giovanni (1-0, min. 83)