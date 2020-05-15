Friday May 15, 2020

The duel that faced the ‘Azulones’ and the ‘Yellow Submarine’ during the last date of last season of the Spanish league is under scrutiny, due to the leak of some phone calls that would verify a settlement to ensure the outcome of the confrontation .

Bombazo the one that arrives from Spain. As part of the investigation into the ‘Oikos Case’, information that directly affects Getafe and Villarreal was published this Friday. Both teams, through some players and leaders who acted as intermediaries, would have arranged the result of a match they played last season.

The information was disclosed by Cadena Cope and replicated by various Spanish media. The match in question corresponds to the last date of the Spanish championship last season, to which Getafe came tied on points with Valencia, in their dispute for fourth place, while Villarreal faced the match in twelfth position, with nothing else than fight that result.

In this context, different phone calls have been leaked between representatives of both clubs, which would have agreed the day before the match the result that could favor Getafe. Between the calls it is possible to detect that the agreement they had reached with Villarreal involved a payment of between 1.8 and 2 million (presumably euros). In short, the match ended with a 2-2 draw.

Jorge Molina, 38-year-old Getafe forward, is directly involved and named in the telephone conversations, so he had to go out to deny his participation in the plot, affirming through a video that “I have no relationship, no explanation , nor any knowledge so it is in the hands of my lawyers and they will take the appropriate legal measures ”.

Anyway, from LaLiga they have already confirmed that an investigation file will be opened for the player, to be able to definitively settle this edge of the ‘Oikos Case’, which since last year has been investigating the possibility of fights in Spanish football matches .