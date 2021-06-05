Get your Wi-Fi ready for the summer with these three tips

Summer is just around the corner, and our Wi-Fi connection will once again be one of the main protagonists this season of the year as, unfortunately, we have not yet finished overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

On these dates both we and our loved ones usually enjoy a little more free time, And in many cases we take advantage of all or part of that time to surf the Internet, to enjoy our favorite streaming content, and perhaps also to play online.

However, the good weather and the greater number of hours of sunshine also encourage us to enjoy the Internet outdoors. You may be lucky enough to have a small garden or a good garden area with a swimming pool, or you may have to settle, like many of us, with a small terrace where you can enjoy a bit of good weather. We must also not forget those who take the opportunity to telework from the garden, or from the terrace.

In any of those cases, you want your Wi-Fi connection to arrive, and work without problems, and in this article we are going to give you three tips that will allow you to enjoy it outdoors. As always, if you have any questions, you can leave them in the comments.

1.-Assess your needs and improve your Wi-Fi

It is a bit abstract advice in appearance, but you will understand it in no time. Think about where you want your Wi-Fi connection to go, and how you want it to arrive. This is very important, since each case is a world, and what for one person may be an easy problem to solve, for another it may imply a difficult wall to tear down.

For example, if you want your Wi-Fi connection to reach a terrace that you have very far from the router, or that is located on the top floor of a house, you will have no choice but to buy a Wi-Fi repeater, or you may need to opt for a PCL with repeater functions. On the other hand, in other cases in which we want to take the connection to a closer area, it may be enough to leave the doors open, or to move the router a little closer, if possible.

2.-Beware of Wi-Fi security

If you extend the range of your Wi-Fi and make it reach outdoors better, you will be exposing it in a remarkable way, and you will have more likely to have an intrusion. This is very easy to explain, if you limit the scope of your connection to your home and do not bother to reach outside areas, you reduce the chances that your network will appear as available to people who pass near your house. However, when we want to bring Wi-Fi to the home garden or to other areas, this increased range can make the opposite happen.

In these cases, my advice is always the same, use strong password and disable SSID. This will make our Wi-Fi network unavailable to those who do a network scan with their devices. To sneak into our Wi-Fi, they will not only have to know the password, they will also have to know the exact name of the network. If you receive frequent visits and this is annoying, do not worry, you can solve it with the next point.

3.-Create a network for guests

Creating a network for guests allows us to shape an extension of our Wi-Fi connection that is configured as a secondary network. It is not associated with our main Wi-Fi network, which means that it works independently and has its own resources allocated. It obviously also has a different network name and password, and can have its own settings, including a limitation of available bandwidth.

In my opinion, this is a fundamental adjustment in summer, since it is a date on which we usually receive many more visits, and with it we avoid the problems derived from having to keep the SSID of the network activated, and also from having to constantly give the password of our main network. If we have an intrusion in a guest network, the impact on our user experience will be minimal, and we can solve it with something as simple as changing your password.

