Transforming your home into a smart home can be one of the most effective ways to save on the electricity bill. Although the initial investment may be somewhat high – although you can always gradually add new devices – the truth is that the advantages to have a connected home that you can control at any time and from anywhere are clear.

In fact, for only 20 euros You can start turning your house into a “smart home” and in the process start saving on the electric bill. How? Thanks to a smart power strip It allows you to control connected devices at home from anywhere, through the mobile or through smart speakers.

And is that today, for a limited time, you can get a smart strip with Wi-Fi at a great discount.

Turn your house into a “connected” home with this Wi-Fi strip

Hand in hand with the brand ZXecotaAliExpress offers us the possibility of obtaining this smart power strip with Wi-Fi connectivity and protection against sudden power surges. It has three plug sockets and four 2.4A USB ports, so you can connect both electrical devices and those powered via USB, without the need for a transformer.

Its main virtue is the compatibility with Amazon Alexa and with Google HomeSo it is possible to add this device to our connected home regardless of the “ecosystem” of devices that we plan to use.

In this way, each of the three connectors and the USB can be remotely control through our Android device thanks to the official Smart Life app available on Google Play, or through voice commands through an Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker.

Depending on the model of the power strip chosen, it will be possible to obtain a maximum power of 2400 or 3250 W. It offers a nominal voltage of 90-250V and the USB connectors offer a maximum power of 5V. Other details to highlight are the inclusion of 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi, a cable with a length of 1.8 meters, and a size of 32 x 6 x 4.5 centimeters. Needless to say, of course, it has the european plug type so that it can be used without any problem in Spain.

The strip also includes a configurable timer that allows to admit or cut the power to save electricity. This configuration can be carried out directly through the mobile app. Since it has leakage control, overload and overvoltage protection, ETL / CE / FCC / ROHS certificates and control of each electrical switch, your safety is more than guaranteed.

Normally, the strip has a price of 22.26 euros for the variant with 2400W, and 30.27 for the most powerful model, 3250W. However, for a limited time, it is possible to get it at a price of 18.76 or 22.51 euros depending on the model.

The code you need to use to apply the 8% discount is: J7IAB6Q4KJS5

