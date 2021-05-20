Get vaccinated next week and you could win $ 5 million from the New York Lottery

This is the biggest incentive anyone can imagine receiving to get vaccinated against the coronavirus: a free ticket to participate in the New York Lottery and have the possibility of earn up to $ 5 million.

Just for the next week, the New York State to launch a pilot plan that will allow people who are still undecided about getting vaccinated, to receive a free ticket, whose value is $ 20 dollars, and enter next week’s raffle with that ‘jackpot’ prize.

Governor Andrew Cuomo indicated that in this way the State is doing the unthinkable, for incentivizing those New Yorkers who are still hesitant to inject.